Clark County Has Some Safe Halloween Tips
Many traditional Halloween celebrations could increase the risk of spreading COVID-19. But residents can help keep themselves, their loved ones and the community healthy by making small changes to how they celebrate.
COVID-19 activity is increasing in Clark County. The safest way to celebrate Halloween is at home with the people you live with. Do a scavenger hunt with treats hidden around the house or outside. Decorate your living space or patio. Dress up in costumes and watch scary movies. Or host a virtual costume contest with friends.
Some Halloween celebrations pose a higher risk for COVID-19 to spread. Attending crowded Halloween parties, trick-or-treating in large groups, or going on hayrides or tractor rides with people you don’t live with are riskier activities.
“Halloween may feel a little different this year, but with a little care and creativity, we can all celebrate the holiday safely,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director.
Trips to the pumpkin patch pose a higher risk for virus transmission than activities at home. If you plan to visit a pumpkin patch, keep these safety tips in mind:
- Wear a face covering.
- Keep your distance. Try to stay at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.
- Use hand sanitizer after touching shared surfaces, such as handrails and wheelbarrows.
- Avoid crowded activities that don’t allow for physical distancing.
- If you’re feeling sick, stay home.
Large groups of trick-or-treaters going door to door can pose a high risk for virus transmission. If you plan to take children trick-or-treating this year, take these steps to make the experience safer:
- Keep the group limited to members of your household.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from people in other groups.
- Incorporate a snug cloth face covering into your costume. Plastic costume masks are not suitable replacements.
- Wash your hands before and after trick-or-treating. Bring hand sanitizer to use while trick-or-treating.
- Don’t touch your face with unwashed hands.
- If you’re feeling sick, stay home.
People who plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters can also take steps to make the visits safer:
- Create grab bags of treats, rather than having kids dig through a communal bowl of treats.
- Set treats on a table outside and greet visitors from a lawn chair at least 6 feet away. Or try a creative approach, like sliding candy down a long tube.
- Use little pumpkins or other markers on the ground to help visitors stay at least 6 feet apart.
Additional resources: