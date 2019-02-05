Clark County Gets Dusting of Snow

Vancouver, Wa. – Clark County Public Works crews are up early spreading de-icer on major roads. County spokesman Jeff Mize says the county received a light dusting of snow with higher accumulations in the higher elevations and in North Clark County. He says the county has about 100 traffic cameras at intersections and suggests drivers check them out before hitting the road today.

To see the traffic cameras, click on the link below:

http://www.clark.wa.gov/public-works/traffic-cameras

C-TRAN:

AM buses on snow routes. *Routes 2, 6, 9, 19, 32 and 47 are on snow routes.

*40-foot buses will serve all Vine stops. Passengers should board at designated snow stops adjacent to platforms. Turtle Place is closed; passengers should board at 12th & Washington or 13th & Broadway.

*Camas, LaCenter and Ridgefield Connector service is suspended until weather conditions improve.

*C-VAN is making medically necessary trips only.

*Commuter service into Portland is running normally.