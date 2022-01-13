Clark County Firefighter Of 26 Years Dies Of Cancer

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A retired firefighter and paramedic who served Clark County Fire District 6 for 26 years has died of cancer.
Joe Killian’s death is presumed to be in the line of duty. Cancer is the leading cause of death in firefighters due to exposure to toxins and pollutants on the job. January turns out to be Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.
“Joe used to say that being a firefighter was the best job in the world. He loved it because he had the ability to turn a bad thing into a good thing,” she says,” says Fire Chief Kristan Maurer.
A process and memorial is planned for Tuesday, January 18th at Liberty Bible Church of the Nazarene in Vancouver. The procession is scheduled to leave the Clark County Fairgrounds shortly after 10am for an 11am service.