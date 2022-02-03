Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien To Retire March 1st

VANCOUVER, Wa. – A change is coming to the Clark County Council.
Eileen Quiring O’Brien announced Wednesday she is retiring from the council on March 1st and is stepping down as council chair immediately.
She says she is retiring to spend time with her grandchildren.
The Republican was first elected in 2016 and became chair two years later.
The council has elected Councilor Karen Dill Bowerman to serve as chair until the end of the year.
Here’s more from the county:
The council will discuss filling Councilor O’Brien’s seat at an upcoming council time meeting. More information on the process will be forthcoming. Council meeting information is on the county website at https://clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings.