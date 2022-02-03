      Weather Alert

Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien To Retire March 1st

Feb 2, 2022 @ 5:05pm

VANCOUVER, Wa. – A change is coming to the Clark County Council.

Eileen Quiring O’Brien announced Wednesday she is retiring from the council on March 1st and is stepping down as council chair immediately.

She says she is retiring to spend time with her grandchildren.

The Republican was first elected in 2016 and became chair two years later.

The council has elected Councilor Karen Dill Bowerman to serve as chair until the end of the year.

Here’s more from the county:

The council will discuss filling Councilor O’Brien’s seat at an upcoming council time meeting. More information on the process will be forthcoming. Council meeting information is on the county website at https://clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings.

TAGS
Clark County council Retire
Popular Posts
Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Mall Parking Lot
Governor Inslee Signs Bill Delaying Washington's Long-Term Care Program
Democrats Put Convicted Serial Killer Back On The Streets
Representative Dan Rayfield Elected As Oregon's Next House Speaker
Biden officially commits to racial and sex discrimination in Supreme Court pick
Connect With Us Listen To Us On