Clark College Protest

Vancouver Wa – Patriot Prayer arrived at Clark College in Vancouver around noon to protest a Washington ballot measure that would raise the age to buy semi-automatic rifles to 21. But students weren’t on campus. Clark College announced Thursday they will suspend all operations at the college Monday. Patriot Prayer also plans another protest Tuesday at Washington State University in Vancouver and said they plan to to return to Clark College on Wednesday. It’s unclear if Clark College will once again shut down for the day.