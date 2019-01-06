Clark Co. WA Communications – Vancouver, Wash. — A power failure earlier this morning apparently triggered a sewage spill near the pump station along the west side of Northwest 36th Avenue, near the bridge spanning Salmon Creek.

The sewage release has been contained, and cleanup efforts are underway.

At this time, Clark County Public Works doesn’t know much sewage was spilled, but the overall amount is believed to be relatively small.

As a precaution, the county has closed the Salmon Creek Greenway Trail west of Salmon Creek Regional Park.

The 36th Avenue pump station is back in service. Until more information is available, residents should take the following precautions:

* Keep out of the water: No wading, fishing, boating or any contact with Salmon Creek, Lake River or Vancouver Lake. Keep children and dogs out of the water. If any person or pet comes into contact with potentially contaminated water, wash thoroughly with hot, soapy water, including all clothing.

* Stay out of the area near the pump station: Responders are assessing the situation and cleaning up any sewage released. Residents should stay off the western portion of Salmon Creek Greenway Trail.

Clark County Public Works will coordinate with local and state officials and release more information as further details become available.

The 36th Avenue pump station is one of two pump stations that help convey sewage to the Salmon Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, which serves an estimated 125,000 county residents. The plant is owned by the Discovery Clean Water Alliance and operated by Clark County Public Works.