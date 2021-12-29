      Weather Alert

Clark Co. Fire Dist. #5 (Public Education)

Dec 28, 2021 @ 8:43pm

Clark Co. Fire Dist. #5 (Public Education) – Opening at 10 am (For Wed Dec 29th)

Popular Posts
Suspect In Attempted Portland Kidnappings Arrested
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Portland Area
Life In Prison For Man Who Killed Store Clerk
Clackamas County Sergeant Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence
Man Shot To Death In Tent In North Portland
Connect With Us Listen To Us On