Clackamas Sheriff’s Look For Purse Thief In Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore–The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a fake “Good Samaritan” who stole a woman’s purse while “assisting” her with her mobility scooter. Just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, a Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a reported theft at the Fuller MAX Station at 8710 SE Con Battin Rd. in Happy Valley. The victim told the deputy that she arrived at the MAX station around 9:15 p.m. Her three-wheeled mobility scooter had a low battery, and an unknown man (the suspect) had offered to push her to the station. The man pushed the victim in her mobility scooter onto the Fuller Road MAX platform. However, as the suspect pretended to do this good deed, he also lifted her purse off the back of the scooter and placed it in a trash can. After leaving the victim and her scooter on the northern end of the platform, the suspect returned to the trash can, grabbed the stolen purse, and fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a white male 25-35 years old. he has a medium build with lighter brown hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with an Under Armour logo in middle, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He wore a baseball cap and carried black backpak . It had a Nike Logo in the middle of it. Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Tip Line 503-723-4949. Case Reference # 21-018835.