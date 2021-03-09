Clackamas Sheriff Asks Voters To Extend The County Safety Levy
OREGON CITY, Ore– A renewal of a 15 year old public safety levy will go before voters in Clackamas County in May. Sheriff Angela Brandenburg would like to add 16 more patrol deputies to the 120 the county already has. As part of the levy mental health services would be provided to inmates at the jail that need it. The sheriff believes more detectives could be well utilized investigating child abuse, human trafficking and crimes against the elderly. The median price range of a home in Clackamas County (assessed value) is $267,000. Of the taxes on that home the cost of the public safety levy would be about $32 per year.