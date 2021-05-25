Clackamas Principal Decries Racial Hate Crime at School
An unwelcome surprise sparks an angry reaction from the principal of Clackamas High School. “I just, honestly I’m shocked,” said Principal Nate Munoz: “I unfortunately witnessed a hate crime, racial hate crime. All over our school front doors we had Trump stickers and refried beans.”
Beans are sometimes used as a derogatory symbol of Latinx people. About 20 percent of the school’s students are Latinx, as is Munoz himself.
“Maybe you’re targeting me. Whatever. It’s, here I am. I’m almost 40 years old, I’ve dealt with a lot of racial crap in my life. And it is crap, by the way.”
In an Instagram post, Munoz said he’s shocked, and says he’s planning to file a report with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. And he sent an apologetic message to families, students and staff. “It’s uncalled for and we need to be better.”
He plans to hold meetings with students to hear from them about the incident, and teach them about the impact of hate speech. “I will continue to stand up for what is right.”
KXL has reached out to the North Clackamas School District. We are asking whether there is security footage that might help identify the perpetrators.