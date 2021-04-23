Clackamas Fire Working With Families Ahead of Wildfire Season
In a photo provided by Christian Gallagher, a street in West Linn, Ore., is shrouded by smoke from wildfires, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Christian Gallagher via AP)
CLACKAMAS, Ore–Wildfires in Clackamas County were relentless last Fall. With conditions ripe for fire in the past 10 days, there’s a burn ban in place. Clackamas fire responded to a 40 acre wildfire last Friday when wind gusts hit 50mph. it was ruled accidental. The brush fire one on Highway 224 near Damascus was stopped by fire crews at one acre. Tammy Owen acted Public Information Officer and Education Specialist says, ” We’ve never received so many calls from people wanting to know what they could do to protect their property. People are scared.”
Crews getting rid of fallen dry tree limbs, possible fire hazard
In a couple of weeks a new program called Ready, Set, Go . Ready, means having defensible space about 30 feet all around your home. Set,create a wildfire action plan and assemble supplies include an evacuation route. Go means leave immediately don’t wait.
Tommorrow, April 24th Clackamas Fire will decide whether to lift the burn ban or keep it in place. To find out call the burn line 503-742-2945 signing up for Clackamas County Public Alerts will let you know if there’s an emergency situation in the county. www.clackamas.us.