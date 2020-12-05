Clackamas Fire Crews Respond To Paper Mill Fire In Oregon City

Clackamas fire took to twitter Saturday afternoon providing updates on the incident.
See Below:
Defensive operations are underway at the Paper Mill. Crews are accessing fire hydrants on Highway 99E and have stretched hose lines across the road and train tracks. Both Highway 99 and the train tracks are closed until further notice. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/BjciwGLjqc
— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 5, 2020
Firefighters are setting up for defensive firefighting at the Blue Heron Paper Mill. Aerial ladders and additional fire hydrants are being used to apply large amounts of water. Please avoid Main Street in Oregon City to allow firefighters access. pic.twitter.com/eyVOWA6Kvt
— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 5, 2020
Crews are on scene of a third alarm fire at the old Blue Heron Paper Mill in Oregon City. Due to heavy fire involvement firefighters are operating in a defensive mode from outside the building. pic.twitter.com/OiNtV48Tm5
