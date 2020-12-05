      Weather Alert

Clackamas Fire Crews Respond To Paper Mill Fire In Oregon City

Dec 5, 2020 @ 3:27pm

Clackamas fire took to twitter Saturday afternoon providing updates on the incident.

See Below:

 

 

Popular Posts
Wife Of Candidate For Oregon Governor Hit And Killed In Salem
A Lost Couple Is Found By Skamania Deputies
Oregon City Asks For Public's Help
Chinook Winds Casino Closes Temporarily Due To Statewide COVID Surge
Dozens Of Bullets Fired In Two Shootings On Southeast 136th Avenue