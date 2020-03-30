Clackamas Fire Requests PPE Donations
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The need for personal protective equipment is unprecedented. It’s a necessity for first responders when treating patients who could be infected with COVID-19.
Supplies are hard to come by and Clackamas Fire District #1 is calling on the community for donations. They’re requesting face masks (N95, surgical, dust), exam gloves, disposable gowns, medical booties and hand sanitizer. The supplies must be unused and unopened. Original packaging is preferred, but not required
Donations can be dropped off weekdays from 8am-3pm at this location:
Clackamas Fire District #1 – Fire Marshal’s Office
2930 SE Oak Grove Blvd.
Milwaukie, OR 97267
The donations can be used a tax write-off. You can also donate online to the Clackamas Emergency Services Foundation.