Clackamas County Time Capsule

Oregon City Ore – Clackamas County Commissioners buried a 50-year time capsule on the grounds of the county headquarters in Oregon City. The action was taken in celebration of the county’s 175th anniversary. Items in the time capsule – to be opened in 2068 – were selected because of their uniqueness in representing the county. A Christmas Ornament represents the county’s production of Christmas trees. It’s there along with Llama soap that will show the county’s interest in Llamas and a Dark Horse comic book because the company was founded in Milwaukie.

Commissioner Ken Humberston said “We hope these items give you a better understanding and insight into our 2018 culture.”