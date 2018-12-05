Clackamas County Time Capsule
By Mike Turner
|
Dec 4, 2018 @ 6:02 PM

Oregon City Ore – Clackamas County Commissioners buried a 50-year time capsule on the grounds of the county headquarters in Oregon City. The action was taken in celebration of the county’s 175th anniversary. Items in the time capsule – to be opened in 2068 – were selected because of their uniqueness in representing the county. A Christmas Ornament represents the county’s production of Christmas trees. It’s there along with Llama soap that will show the county’s interest in Llamas and a Dark Horse comic book because the company was founded in Milwaukie.

Commissioner Ken Humberston said “We hope these items give you a better understanding and insight into our 2018 culture.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ribbon is cut on Affordable Housing Bridge Pusher’s Trial Delayed More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Portland Valuable Antique Needlework Stolen In Vancouver Pets Die In Hillsboro House Fire Small Fire At NE Apartment Complex
Comments