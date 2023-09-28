Clackamas County Targets Homelessness, Mental Health and Addiction

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Clackamas County leaders say they’re searching for answers to the problems of homelessness, addiction and mental health. County Commissioners heard from experts and care workers at a virtual town hall.

County Chair Tootie Smith says these are issues that are all too often related. “Clackamas County acknowledged that a significant and consequential portion of those struggling with homelessness, also contend with mental illness, and/or addiction,” she said.

Abigail Wells, works for NorthWest Family Services. Here’s what she thinks is most important: “Prevention is huge, it’s the key to helping with substance use disorders and catching them before there’s the need for treatment.”

Chair Smith responded, saying she connects prevention, with the county’s push to change Measure 110 which legalized small amounts of illegal drugs: “This board of county commissioners voted to refer Measure 110 on the May ballot, asking the governor to call a special session, and asking the Clackamas County legislators to re-do Measure 110, to amend it, and help us get these drugs off the streets.”

County leaders say they held the town hall, trying to come up with a recovery oriented system, for addiction, mental health, and homelessness. Their goal is to save lives, and keep people out of jail.

Mary Rumbaugh is Clackamas County’s Director of Behavioral Health. She says, “Resources are available to any resident, regardless of insurance, including those who might not have insurance. We have a 24-7 crisis and support line.”

She says people should not wait until it’s too late to place that call. “We don’t want the community to wait til they’re in crisis to give us a call. We actually want to avoid crisis.”