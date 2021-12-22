      Weather Alert

Clackamas County Sergeant Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Dec 22, 2021 @ 10:18am

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – Police say a sergeant with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on allegations of domestic violence.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Micah Hibpshman turned himself in to Oregon City police Friday and was taken into custody on allegations of strangulation, menacing, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band.

Police say his wife reported that she was choked, had a gun held to her head and was threatened with death.

It wasn’t immediately known if Hibpshman has a lawyer to comment on the case.

He is out of custody after posting bail.

