Clackamas County Sends The Governor A Letter
OREGON CITY, Ore– It was a busy evening for Clackamas County Commissioners Thursday. They met on Zoom and invited the public to attend. Worries over moving the county back up to High Risk related to Covid-19 prompted them to write a letter to Governor Kate Brown. They determined the back and forth is paralyzing businesses who are following all the restrictions. The suggestion was made that hospitalizations should be looked at more closely rather than cases per 100,000. Also, commissioners think the Governor should give counties more lead time than just a few days to prepare for risk level changes. The full letter is available here.