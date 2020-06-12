Clackamas County Pumps The Brakes On Applying For Phase 2
CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Clackamas County has pumped the brakes on moving forward in the State’s reopening plan.
Citing a 191% increase in positive tests, public health officer Dr. Sarah Present says the county isn’t ready to move past Phase 1, “We’re still feeling the effects of the phase 1 reopening…and I would recommend that we wait longer to get a handle on this before we move forward.”
The county will reconsider a Phase 2 application next week.
In the meantime, the board of commissioners approved extending a declaration of a state of emergency until July 31st.