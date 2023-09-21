Clackamas County Democratic Party Office Targeted By Vandalism

Oregon City, Ore. — Staff at the Clackamas County Democratic Party office report two incidents of vandalism within the past three weeks. The first occurred in late August when an unidentified individual threw a brick through one of the office’s windows. The second incident took place on Monday when apparent pellet holes, likely from an airsoft gun, were discovered in the remaining windows.

Clackamas County Democratic Party Chair Cris Waller expressed concern to our news partner KGW about the incidents, stating, “It is frightening because, of course, there is the fear of whether or not this would escalate.”

The exterior of the local party headquarters in downtown Oregon City now bears several bullet holes. Notably, these shots appear intentional, aligning over the words “Clackamas” and “County” on a whiteboard behind a window. Another bullet hole seems directed at a poster board cut-out of President Joe Biden.

West Linn City Councilor Scott Erwin remarked on the situation, saying, “When violence and guns are used as a form of political speech, that is no longer a democracy. That is tyranny.”

Waller expressed her concern about the growing trend of political attacks occurring nationally, stating, “We’ve seen that everywhere from January 6th to incidents like this, that unfortunately, people are using violence and intimidation as a means of political discourse.”

Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff emphasized that the issue transcends partisanship, labeling it as vandalism.

Despite plans to install security cameras following the initial attack, they have not been implemented yet. Law enforcement continues to search for the perpetrator, although there were no eyewitnesses to either incident. Staff members at the party office are worried about the possibility of further attacks, and they have already taken measures to enhance their security.

Nick Walden Poublon, an employee at the office, stated, “We were already afraid before this happened, we are already at a point where we had to lock doors when we were inside the building, just to make sure that we’re safe.”

In addition to their fear, staff members expressed disappointment that such actions are occurring in their community.

This incident is not the first instance of a political party office being vandalized in Oregon, as the Republican headquarters in Douglas County experienced similar acts of vandalism three years ago.