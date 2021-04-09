Clackamas County Continues Storm Debris Removal
OREGON CITY, Ore–Drivers throughout Clackamas County can’t help but notice road crews out in force removing mangled trees and branches from hillsides. This has been going on since the ice storm in February .
Over 10 thousand cubic yards of debris has been removed across 3oo of 450 miles of county roads. Another 15 thousand cubic yards hauled away and chipped up to be used at parks and other public spaces. It’s anticipated the other 150 miles will be cleared by the end of April. Regular maintenance of smaller roadways , ditches and brush removal will continue throughout the Summer months. The transportation division wants to keep up on dry grass and anything that might cause wildfire issues.