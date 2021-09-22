Clackamas County Commissioners Condemn Shull’s Vaccine Facebook Post

(Oregon City, OR) — Members of the Clackamas County Commission are condemning a Facebook post by Commissioner Mark Shull that compared COVID-19 vaccine verifications to the atrocities faced by the Jewish community during the holocaust. The commissioners issued a statement yesterday saying there’s no place for hatred and bigotry on the Board of Commissioners. Shull published the Facebook post on Sunday and has since taken it down. It’s not the first time Shull has drawn condemnations for controversial statements. In June, Shull was stripped of his committee assignments for comparing vaccine passports to Jim Crow era laws. And in January, the Board of Commissioners censured Shull for making xenophobic social media posts and inflammatory comments about transgender people, Muslims and the Black Lives Matter movement.