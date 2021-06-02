      Breaking News
Clackamas County Commissioner Stripped Of Duties

Jun 2, 2021 @ 7:56am

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners has stripped Commissioner Mark Shull of his duties after they condemned him for his comparison of vaccine passports to Jim Crow-era laws.

Shull developed the language in a proposed ordinance banning vaccine passports.  Those laws forced the separation of whites and blacks leading to arrests and lynchings.

Commissioner Shull argued that vaccine passports create: “The conditions of a new Jim Crow 2.0.  It spurs segregation, discrimination and infringing on civil liberties of the constituents of Clackamas County.”

Commissioner Chair Tootie Smith said: “I agree with the goal of the resolution, but calls the Jim Crow language gasoline on a fire.”

