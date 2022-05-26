Clackamas County Ballot Count Nearly Two-Thirds Complete

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The duplication of ballots in Clackamas County that are unreadable by computer due to blurry barcodes continues.
The county received just over 116,000 ballots by this past Tuesday’s cutoff for post-marked ballots to be counted due to a new state law. That’s a 37% turnout.
As of Wednesday night, about 45,000 ballots are left to be processed with over 38,000 of those needing to be duplicated. Nearly 200 staffers are processing ballots of which about 62% are completed. Workers are operating in pairs with one Democrat and one Republican taking turns doing the duplication.
Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall has come under for not asking for help earlier and not taking responsibility for the mistake.
This Tuesday, she presented a plan to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
The deadline for all ballots to be counted and the election results certified is June 13th.
