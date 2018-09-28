Clackamas County Approves Settlement in Whistleblower Lawsuit
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 28, 2018 @ 12:37 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Clackamas County has agreed to a $235,000 settlement with a Sheriff’s Office sergeant who claimed the department retaliated against him after he proposed an investigation into a veteran detective.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports county commissioners approved the payout in the lawsuit by Sgt. Matt Swanson Thursday.

Swanson says he was the subject of retaliation and harassment after he proposed an internal affairs investigation into Detective Jeff Green who was ignoring sexual assault and child abuse cases.

An investigation by the county later supported Swanson’s claims.

Swanson says in a statement that the decision has reinforced his belief that law enforcement is not above the law.

Board Chairman Jim Bernard declined to comment on the settlement.

Sheriff Craig Roberts did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Convicted Tax Dodger Competent For Sentencing Police: Luggage Handler at PDX Stole Guns Industrial Fire Goes To A 4th Alarm DA: Cordie Died After Jump From Mom’s Car Rapper Nelly Settles With Seattle Woman Over Sexual-Assault Lawsuit Beaverton Bakery All Done
Comments