Clackamas County Approved For Move To Lower Risk Level

Jun 12, 2021 @ 10:11am

Governor Kate Brown announced today that Clackamas County has been approved to move to the lower risk level effectively immediately.

According to a press release sent out by the Governor’s office, “The county today achieved a 65% first dose vaccination rate for adults and has submitted an equity plan to the state. When county movements for this week were announced on June 8, the county was just short of reaching that 65% goal.”

“I would like to thank everyone in Clackamas County who worked so hard to make this possible,”  Governor Brown said.

