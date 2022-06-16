Clackamas County Announces Next Steps To Fix Election Issues

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Clackamas County Thursday announced next steps to ensure blurry ballots never happen again.
Board Chair Tootie Smith says the county has committed funding to select a new ballot printer, to upgrade outdated equipment, and to buy new software, “The County is 100 percent committed to minimizing the risk that an elections failure could happen again.”
She also says she expects better performance from the elections office, “I also expect the clerk to conduct a thorough review or her operations and decisions follow this last primary election, as well as her full cooperation with the audits requested by the Secretary of State. I expect her findings to be presented to the full board of county commissioners.”
607 people worked in the elections office to certify the election on the final day to do so.