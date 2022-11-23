Clackamas County And West Linn PD Seek Tips And Suspect In Multiple Thefts

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and West Linn Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a suspect involved in multiple thefts.

Sarah Rebecca Salo — 44, of Portland — is the suspect in thefts at:

West Linn High School (Wednesday, Nov. 9)

Alder Creek Middle School in Clackamas (Nov. 9)

Meridian Creek Middle School in Wilsonville (Monday, Nov. 14)

Willamette Primary School in West Linn (Nov. 14)

In all four Clackamas County incidents, the suspect entered the schools during school hours, then made contact at the school offices, claiming to want to enroll a child as a student. She then asked to use the restroom, entered unoccupied rooms, and stole items from the unattended wallets and purses of staff members before fleeing the premises.

Nov. 14 surveillance images of the suspect, believed to be Sarah Salo are shown above. Included is a photo of the suspect vehicle: a gray Nissan sedan with “Nissan of Portland” license-plate placards.

Salo is also currently wanted on a felony warrant for burglary out of Multnomah County for similar thefts in Portland (see PPB Case # 22-025956).

TIPS SOUGHT: Anyone with information on these thefts or the whereabouts of Sarah Salo is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form. Please reference CCSO Case # 22-025953.