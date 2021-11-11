      Weather Alert
Flood Watch In Effect Through Friday Night

Civil Rights Groups Want Investigation Into Officers’ and Deputies’ Use of Deadly Force

Nov 11, 2021 @ 7:23am

Civil rights groups want a federal investigation into the use of force by the Clark County Sheriff’s office and Vancouver Police.

Vancouver Police and Clark County Deputies have shot and killed eight people in the past two and a half years.  Five were armed, and five were people of color. Prosecutors found the officers use of force justified in all eight cases.  But the ACLU and the NAACP are among more than twenty groups signing on to a request, for the Department of Justice to look into both the sheriff’s and Vancouver police department’s use of deadly force.

Clark County’s Sheriff responded with a statement saying the department’s trained to counter bias in policing.  And Vancouver police responded saying their department recognizes and respects the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone.

