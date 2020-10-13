City Of Yakima Sued Over Hazardous Waste
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A Native American tribe in Washington state has sued the city of Yakima over a former landfill on city property that is leaking hazardous substances.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the city used the land as a solid waste disposal site between 1963 and 1972.
The state Department of Ecology conducted surveys that found leaks.
The city was deemed liable for the waste and ordered to take action.
The Yakama Nation lawsuit claims the tribe helped select a remedial course of action but was never reimbursed for the time and cost associated with that response.
City attorney Jeff Cutter says the city is working to address tribal concerns.