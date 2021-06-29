City Of Warrenton Requiring Harassment And Discrimination Training

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) – The city of Warrenton is requiring training against harassment and discrimination after a library board member and planning commissioner complained about a library employee’s preferred gender pronouns.
The Astorian reports Warrenton Community Library director Kelly Knudsen introduced a new library employee using the pronouns, “they” and “them.”
In emails, library board member Mary Ann Brandon and planning commissioner Christine Bridgens described the column, among other things, as “disturbing” and “incorrect.”
City Manager Linda Engbretson in response mandated training. Brandon has resigned from the board.
Bridgens said it’s appropriate for city employees/appointees to be reminded of the importance of being respectful.