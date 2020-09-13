      Weather Alert

City of Tualatin

Sep 13, 2020 @ 4:39pm

City of Tualatin – Closed. Due to air quality issues. More Info Here (For Mon Sep 14th)

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro