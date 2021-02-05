      Weather Alert

City Of Springfield Settle’s Use Of Force Claims

Feb 4, 2021 @ 4:48pm

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Two men will receive $150,000 combined to dismiss use of force claims against Springfield police officers.

The Register-Guard reports Jubal Chaplin and Caleb Beechem sued the city and some officers in January 2020, alleging Springfield police unlawfully arrested and detained them and used excessive force.

Both men have recently signed settlement agreements.

Chaplin will receive $50,000 to cover damages, attorney fees and other costs. Beechem will receive $100,000, according to signed agreements The Register-Guard received through a public records request.

City spokeswoman Amber Fossen says the settlements are “a compromise of the disputed claims,” not a judgment.

TAGS
Claims force lawsuit settlement Springfield
Popular Posts
New Boating Rules Approved For The Willamette River
Employee Shoots Suspected Robber
Vancouver Police Search for Missing Woman
University Of Oregon Women's Basketball Team Pauses Season
So Much To See: Battle Ground State Park