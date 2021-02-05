City Of Springfield Settle’s Use Of Force Claims
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Two men will receive $150,000 combined to dismiss use of force claims against Springfield police officers.
The Register-Guard reports Jubal Chaplin and Caleb Beechem sued the city and some officers in January 2020, alleging Springfield police unlawfully arrested and detained them and used excessive force.
Both men have recently signed settlement agreements.
Chaplin will receive $50,000 to cover damages, attorney fees and other costs. Beechem will receive $100,000, according to signed agreements The Register-Guard received through a public records request.
City spokeswoman Amber Fossen says the settlements are “a compromise of the disputed claims,” not a judgment.