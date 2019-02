City of Salem – On February 16, 2019 at 4:46 pm a blockage in a sewer main at 4645 Herrin Road NE in Marion County was discovered. Salem Public Works staff responded to the location and the blockage was removed at 10:00 pm. The blockage caused 3000 gallons of untreated sewage to be discharged into Claggett Creek, a tributary of the Willamette River.