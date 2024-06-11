City of Salem Moves Forward on Budget

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem City Council on Monday voted to go ahead with a $728.2 million dollar budget for next year. The mayor and council took several sessions of public comment about which programs to save and fund and which might not be as important. In the end, Salem ended up being able to fund the library, park and other services but admit that it’s only a band-aid situation as those programs only have funding for the next year.

The one-time fix to maintain as many city programs as possible was applauded by citizens at Monday’s meeting.