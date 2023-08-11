City Of Salem Implements Burn Ban Amidst High Temperatures And Wind Forecasts

Salem, Ore. — With the anticipation of elevated temperatures and heightened winds as of Sunday, August 13, 2023, the City of Salem has taken a proactive step to ensure community safety by announcing a burn ban effective immediately. The ban encompasses all forms of outdoor burning, including ceremonial and recreational fires, until further notice. This precautionary measure is grounded in considerations of weather conditions and the well-being of residents, and it will be re-evaluated as temperatures begin to abate.

Under this directive, several burning activities will be prohibited, including agricultural burning, land clearing or slash burning, as well as recreational fires such as backyard fire pits, outdoor fireplaces, and portable fireplaces. Ceremonial fires are also encompassed by the ban.

Notably, cooking utilizing propane grills will be permitted during this period, provided that individuals adhere to safe grilling practices to prevent any unforeseen incidents.

It’s important to be aware that individuals found to be in breach of these regulations during the burn ban may be held accountable for the expenses associated with extinguishing unauthorized fires and for any resulting property damage.