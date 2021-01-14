City of Salem – Recent Heavy Rain Event Results in Sewer Overflow to Willamette River
The recent heavy rainfall combined with saturated ground conditions have resulted in the City of Salem overflowing diluted raw sewage into the Willamette River. The discharge took place from the authorized Union and Church Street location starting at 11:30 p.m. on January 12, 2021 and was stopped at 5:45 a.m. on January 13, 2021. The quantity discharged was 2,449,000 gallons.
When the ground becomes saturated, groundwater enters the sanitary sewer from cracks and holes in pipes in addition to footing drains and other sources of extraneous water from private property. When this occurs, the ability of the sewer system to transport sewerage to the water pollution control facility is exceeded and the system becomes surcharged. When these conditions become severe enough, the system relives itself via the authorized relief locations.
Signs have been posted warning people to avoid contact with the water in Willamette River due to potentially high levels of bacteria. Samples continue to be taken until the results indicate that the issue has been cleared. The signs will be removed once the bacteria levels return to normal.