City of Salem – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Mon, January 11, 2021
Salem, Ore. — At approximately 3:30 PM The Salem Fire Department experienced an incident during boat operator training that resulted in the sinking of the Salem Fire Response Boat in the Willamette River. The event is still under investigation. All 3 crew members were wearing life jackets and were able to make it to shore on their own and no injuries have been reported.
More information will be provided as the investigation proceeds.
