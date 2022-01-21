City Of Portland Trade Union Workers Authorize Strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trade workers for the City of Portland belonging to six unions have authorized a strike with 86% support among the members who voted.
The District Council of Trade Unions represents workers with AFSCME Local 189, IBEW Local 48, IUOE Local 701, IAM District W24, UA Local 290, and IUPAT District 5 Council. Members make up about 16% of the city’s workforce.
DCTU says both sides hit a wall in December after a year of bargaining over wages. The city is offering a 1.6% cost of living increase retroactive to last July, another 5% increase beginning next fiscal year and a $3,000 bonus. A City of Portland spokesperson with the Office of Management and Finance says the value of management’s offer is $33 million.
The city has not received the official required 10-day strike notice yet. Talks are continuing in the hope of reaching an agreement before that time lapses.