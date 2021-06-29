      Weather Alert

City Of Portland Bans Fireworks For 4th Of July

Jun 29, 2021 @ 8:06am

Portland, Ore — Portland Fire & Rescue announced Tuesday an immediate ban on the use of all legal and illegal fireworks.  Fire Chief Sara Boone saying, “If we don’t take this proactive step now, I fear the consequences could be devastating. It is not easy to make a decision like this so close to our national holiday but as Fire Chief I feel I have a higher responsibility to sometimes make unpopular decisions during unprecedented times to protect life, property and the environment.”

Chief Boone says this difficult decision has been made recognizing that it will have a serious impact to those businesses dependent on the sale of fireworks and many of us who had plans to include fireworks with our July 4th 2021 celebration.

The public is asked not to call 911 to report fireworks use saying it is very important that the 911 system be kept for reporting only active fires and serious medical problems.

Fire Investigators will not be patrolling for fireworks use but are sending a strong warning that they will be investigating all fires that have a connection to fireworks. If your firework use is found as a cause, you will be held responsible. Fireworks use that causes injury or extensive damage can result in heavy fines and/or jail time.

