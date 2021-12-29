City of Hillsboro – Most City of Hillsboro facilities will be open to the public on 12/29 starting at 10 am and closing at 4 pm. This includes:
-The Hillsboro Civic Center
-Brookwood Library
-Shute Park Library
-Hidden Creek Community Center
-SHARC (Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center)
-Tyson Recreation Center
-Outdoors In
-The Walters Cultural Arts Center
-Jackson Bottom Nature Center
-Parks & Recreation Department administrative building
These City of Hillsboro facilities and programs are closed or canceled on Wednesday:
-Hillsboro Community Senior Center
-Lightopia
Inclement weather conditions may require additional operational changes. Please check Hillsboro-Oregon.gov/WeatherSafety before you go. If you have questions, please call us at 503-681-6100, or call directly to the facility or department you wish to speak with.
Inclement weather operating adjustments are intended to protect the safety of all community members, including employees. Thank you for your understanding as we strive to serve community while keeping everyone safe. UPDATE (For Wed Dec 29th)