      Weather Alert

City of Donald

Feb 18, 2021 @ 11:12am

City of Donald – Starting at 11pm on 2/18/21 until 3am on 2/19/21 – I5 will be completely shut down roughly between mile post 267 and mile post 273. This shut down will be in both directions. There will be a detour on Hwy 989 from Donald to Aurora. It is NOT known if flaggers will be available for those intersections that still have no power. This shutdown is needed so PGE can run transmission lines across I5 in both area. It is assumed that emergency vehicles will NOT be able to get around the closure. Map attached.

