City Of Auburn, Washington Passes Trespass Ordinance For Houseless People Who Refuse Help
AUBURN, Wa. – City Councilmembers in Auburn, Washington, have adopted an ordinance that would allow police to issue criminal trespass citations and impose fines on homeless people who repeatedly refuse offers of shelter or services.
KOMO reports the measure was approved by a 4-3 Monday vote as some council members insisted that threats of incarceration would not help those experiencing homelessness.
Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus said the intent of the ordinance was not to jail offenders or saddle them with fines they cannot pay but to give them the impetus to find lodging.