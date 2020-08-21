City Hall Warns Its Own Of Danger But Leaves Citizens In The Dark
While this was sent out to Portland employees, the city didn’t think this was important enough to share with the rest of us.
|From: “Oppenheimer, Laura” <Laura.Oppenheimer@portlandoregon.gov>
Date: August 21, 2020 at 10:17:55 PDT
To: Citywide All Employees Distribution List <Allemployeesdistlist@portlandoregon.gov>
Subject: Downtown security advisory
Dear City Employees,
Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking that employees leave the downtown area by noon today and avoid the area through the remainder of the weekend.
As you may know, there are scheduled demonstrations for the downtown corridor this afternoon and this weekend, as well as the potential for increases in dangerous or violent activity.
If you have questions about your specific work situation, please check in with your supervisor.
Best Regards,
Manny Guerra
Security Manager
City of Portland
Manuel.guerra@portlandoregon.gov
——–
Laura Oppenheimer (she/her)
Strategic Communications Manager
City of Portland, Office of Management and Finance
Office: 503-823-1060
1120JSWJFifthJAvenue,JRoomJ901
Portland,JOregonJ97204
laura.oppenheimer@portlandoregon.gov
