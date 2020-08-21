      Weather Alert

City Hall Warns Its Own Of Danger But Leaves Citizens In The Dark

Aug 21, 2020 @ 2:28pm

While this was sent out to Portland employees, the city didn’t think this was important enough to share with the rest of us.

From: “Oppenheimer, Laura” <Laura.Oppenheimer@portlandoregon.gov>
Date: August 21, 2020 at 10:17:55 PDT
To: Citywide All Employees Distribution List <Allemployeesdistlist@portlandoregon.gov>
Subject: Downtown security advisory 

Dear City Employees,

 

Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking that employees leave the downtown area by noon today and avoid the area through the remainder of the weekend.

 

As you may know, there are scheduled demonstrations for the downtown corridor this afternoon and this weekend, as well as the potential for increases in dangerous or violent activity.

 

If you have questions about your specific work situation, please check in with your supervisor.

 

Best Regards,

 

Manny Guerra

Security Manager

City of Portland

Manuel.guerra@portlandoregon.gov

 

——–

 

Laura Oppenheimer (she/her)
Strategic Communications Manager

City of Portland, Office of Management and Finance

Office: 503-823-1060

1120JSWJFifthJAvenue,JRoomJ901

Portland,JOregonJ97204

laura.oppenheimer@portlandoregon.gov

