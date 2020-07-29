      Breaking News
Oregon Governor Announces Federal Law Enforcement Officers To Depart.

City Council to Review Resolution For Police Oversight

Jul 29, 2020 @ 9:17am

PORTLAND, Ore.–This afternoon the Portland City Council will decide whether or not to advance a new police oversight system.  City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has pushed for a resolution that could send the proposal to the voters in November.

Hardesty says, “The value of putting the new system in place is starting fresh working from the ground up instead of tinkering with the current one.”

Meantime, City Auditor Mary Hull Cabellero is taking the commissioner to task she remarked a a Tuesday press conference “Referring this to the voters is a bold request given  the commissioner wants council to refer an un-vetted unrefined oversight model to the ballot as a charter amendment.   It’s breathtaking actually and not in a good way.”

The city attorney is expected to way in on the resolution recommendation.  This afternoon’s council session begins at 2 P.M

TAGS
Auditor City Attorney city charter hardesty oversight reform police Review
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro