City Council to Review Resolution For Police Oversight
PORTLAND, Ore.–This afternoon the Portland City Council will decide whether or not to advance a new police oversight system. City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has pushed for a resolution that could send the proposal to the voters in November.
Hardesty says, “The value of putting the new system in place is starting fresh working from the ground up instead of tinkering with the current one.”
Meantime, City Auditor Mary Hull Cabellero is taking the commissioner to task she remarked a a Tuesday press conference “Referring this to the voters is a bold request given the commissioner wants council to refer an un-vetted unrefined oversight model to the ballot as a charter amendment. It’s breathtaking actually and not in a good way.”
The city attorney is expected to way in on the resolution recommendation. This afternoon’s council session begins at 2 P.M