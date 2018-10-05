City Club Debate

Portland Ore – City Council candidates Jo Ann Hardesty and Loretta Smith avoided personal attacks during a tightly controlled debate before the City Club of Portland on Friday. Asked what they thought was the public’s greatest misconception of them. Hardesty said,”That I’m a raving lunatic, jumping up and down on a regular basis. I do my homework, I read the reports. Multnomah County commissioner Smith said, “I have been effective for eight years, passing over 80 resolutions,” including an employment program for young people. Hardesty and Smith split on their approaches to the homeless crisis. Smith reaffirmed her previous promise to open Wapato for the homeless. Hardesty criticized Mayor Ted Wheeler for talking to Wapato’s owner Jordan Schnitzer — about possible public uses for the never-used facility.