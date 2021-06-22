Citing Disparity, Portland Police Halt Minor Traffic Stops

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police in Oregon’s largest city are being advised to no longer pursue drivers for low-level traffic infractions – including expired plates and broken headlights – unless related to an immediate safety threat.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also announced on Tuesday that addition, if police do stop a driver then they must receive recorded consent before searching the vehicle and clearly inform the person that they have the right to refuse.
Wheeler said both of the changes are in response to data showing a a disparate impact on Black drivers for traffic stops and vehicle searches.
While 6% of Portlanders are Black, they account for 18% of traffic stops in the city.
Today, @ChiefCLovell and I announced two significant procedural changes to PPB. These changes are focused on increasing equity, reducing racial disparities, and improving safety in our city.
— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 22, 2021
It’s no secret I’ve had disagreements with Mayor Wheeler & Chief Lovell as to how we as a City respond to this unique moment in history demanding racial justice & transformation of community safety. However, when the Mayor & PPB make good decisions, they will have my full support https://t.co/ilmYlOXBTq
— Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) June 22, 2021
