Cities shouldn’t be able to dictate who landlords can rent to.

Nov 19, 2019 @ 2:49pm

Lars brings on Brian Hodges, Pacific Legal Foundation Senior Attorney to discuss Washington Supreme Court’s ruling on Yim v. City of Seattle against Pacific Legal Foundation clients.  Washington state property owner rights have been under attack when it comes to deciding which tenants can live in on their property and are in need of fewer restrictions. Listen below for more.

 

 

