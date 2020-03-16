      Breaking News
Cinemas Across U.S. Close For Pandemic

Mar 16, 2020 @ 3:30pm

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. movie theaters nationwide are preparing to shut down after President Donald Trump announced new guidelines urging against gatherings of more than 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic, while Hollywood moved to rush some new releases onto home entertainment platforms. Regal Cinema’s the national’s second largest theater chain, said Monday that would close all cinemas. The coronavirus pandemic also cracked Hollywood’s traditional theatrical window. Universal Pictures on Monday said it will make its current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental, becoming the first major studio to turn directly to home viewing in light of the virus.

