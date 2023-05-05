KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Cinco de Mayo Celebrations in Oregon

May 5, 2023 7:19AM PDT
Photo by Veronica Carter

This weekend is all about music and celebrations as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo.   In Portland a three day festival along the waterfront includes live bands, dancing, food and a carnival.  The Portland Cinco de Mayo Festival also includes a naturalization ceremony for about 50 people.  FYI: it’s not a free event.  Tickets are $8-$25.

Salem has brought back the Taco Crawl.  It’s an unofficial event that had to take a hiatus because of the pandemic.   It’s organized by local realtor Freddy Ruiz Jr.  You can hear the story here:

 

 

Photo by Freddy Ruiz Jr.

Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter

 

 

