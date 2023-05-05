Cinco de Mayo Celebrations in Oregon

This weekend is all about music and celebrations as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo. In Portland a three day festival along the waterfront includes live bands, dancing, food and a carnival. The Portland Cinco de Mayo Festival also includes a naturalization ceremony for about 50 people. FYI: it’s not a free event. Tickets are $8-$25.

Salem has brought back the Taco Crawl. It’s an unofficial event that had to take a hiatus because of the pandemic. It’s organized by local realtor Freddy Ruiz Jr. You can hear the story here:

Photo by Freddy Ruiz Jr.