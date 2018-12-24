Church Vandal Arrested

PORTLAND, Ore.–On Monday, December 24, 2018, at 12:13 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the Southeast Asian Vicariate Church of Our Lady of Lavang, located at 5404 Northeast Alameda Street, on the report a vehicle had driven into the church.

Officers arrived at the church and located extensive damage to the building and its contents. Officers searched the area but did not locate a vehicle or suspect believed to be responsible for the damage to the building. During a canvass of the area, officers located evidence that indicated the make and model of the vehicle involved in the crash. Based on information learned during the investigation, officers believed a suspect had driven an Acura sport utility vehicle into and through the interior of the church.

As officers continued the investigation, a person contacted 9-1-1 and reported he had crashed his vehicle into the church. Officers responded to the reported location of the 9-1-1 caller and located an Acura MDX sport utility vehicle and the driver of the Acura MDX. The Acura MDX had damage consistent with being involved in a crash and was seized as evidence. The driver was taken into custody without incident. Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division Bias Crimes Detail responded to assume this investigation.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Hieu John Phung. Phung was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

Anyone with information about this incident or Phung should contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0479, Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon. gov or Detective Christopher Traynor at 503-823-0889, Christopher.Traynor@ portlandoregon.gov